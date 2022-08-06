Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 40,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

