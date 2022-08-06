Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

