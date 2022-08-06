Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 225,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Yelp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,250. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

