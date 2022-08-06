Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

