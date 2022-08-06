First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

