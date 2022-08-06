2,524 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.