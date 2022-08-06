Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

