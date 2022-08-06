Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 0.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

