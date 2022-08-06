419,390 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 419,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.