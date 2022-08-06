Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.