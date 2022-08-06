Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 8,859 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after buying an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 574.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after buying an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

ELV stock opened at $475.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.57 and a 200-day moving average of $477.93.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

