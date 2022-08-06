Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $103.58 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

