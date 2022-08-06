Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.