Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.82.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.