Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,943,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average is $105.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.