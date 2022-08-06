Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 364,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,914 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 187,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

