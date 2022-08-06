Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after acquiring an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

