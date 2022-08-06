Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $203.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

