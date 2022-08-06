SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

