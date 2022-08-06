Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XMLV opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

