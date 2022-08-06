Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $253.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

