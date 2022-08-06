Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

