Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $6,959,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 162,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

