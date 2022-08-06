Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.
ITT Stock Up 1.7 %
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.
About ITT
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.