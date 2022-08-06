Credit Suisse Group Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $6.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 11.19.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.75 and a 1 year high of 19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 3.86 and a 200-day moving average of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

