Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.