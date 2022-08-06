Stephens Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $275.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.
Repligen Price Performance
RGEN opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.08. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock worth $8,911,739 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
