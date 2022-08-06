Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $3.97. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 114,359 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

