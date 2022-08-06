Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.00, but opened at $61.81. Trupanion shares last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 6,417 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,034,968.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,034,968.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,368,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Up 4.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.