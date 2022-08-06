Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 126.3% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Generac by 41.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Generac by 96.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.71.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.