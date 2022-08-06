SouthState Corp Has $98,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 676.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 87,189 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Price Performance

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About STORE Capital

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.