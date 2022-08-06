SouthState Corp Purchases 306 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SouthState Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.96. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

