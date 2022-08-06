State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,205 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Splunk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Splunk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Splunk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Splunk Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.