Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $126.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,836.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

