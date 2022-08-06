AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNC. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

