Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 842 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $304,660,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $69.81.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,473,890 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

