United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $323.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.22. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

