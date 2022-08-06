Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

