Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 172 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average of $194.35. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

