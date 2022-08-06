State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,974 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 161,789 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

