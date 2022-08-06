Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

