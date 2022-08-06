CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,383 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $179.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

