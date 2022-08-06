Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.39 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

