Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.3% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $54,314,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 32.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

