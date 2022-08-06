Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 561 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $309.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

