First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

