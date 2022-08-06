Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.17 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.