Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.17 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

