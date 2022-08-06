Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,528,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 520,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.97 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

