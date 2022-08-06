Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

