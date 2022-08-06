Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBEE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PBEE opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

