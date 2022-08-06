Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,386 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEU stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

